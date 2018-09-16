Panthers' Da'Norris Searcy: Out for remainder of Sunday's contest
Searcy (concussion) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against Atlanta, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.
With Searcy unable to return, Colin Jones will takeover safety duties. It's unsure whether Searcy will be ready for Week 3, but we should garner a clearer indication of his status following this week's practice report.
