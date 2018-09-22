Panthers' Da'Norris Searcy: Placed on IR
The Panthers placed Searcy on injured reserve after he suffered two concussions within 30 days of each other, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
It'll be a big loss for the Panthers, as Searcy combined for 70 defensive snaps through the first two weeks and made five tackles in the process. Expect Colin Jones to see an uptick in snaps.
