Panthers' Da'Norris Searcy: Recovery remains on track
Searcy (concussion) will play during the 2019 season, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Searcy played only two games in 2018 as his season was derailed by concussions, but is on track to get healthy and return for 2019. The 30-year-old projects to play a key role in Carolina's secondary, but is not locked in to start at safety with Eric Reid having signed a three-year deal with the Panthers earlier this offseason.
More News
-
Panthers' Da'Norris Searcy: Will remain on injured reserve•
-
Panthers' Da'Norris Searcy: Won't return Week 14•
-
Panthers' Da'Norris Searcy: Won't play Week 13•
-
Panthers' Da'Norris Searcy: Designated for return•
-
Panthers' Da'Norris Searcy: Nearing return to practice•
-
Panthers' Da'Norris Searcy: Placed on IR•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Our latest non-PPR mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results of our latest non-PPR mock draft, including where the...
-
Pre-NFL draft PPR mock
Our CBS Sports staff recently held a 12-team PPR mock draft, including the incoming rookies,...
-
Breakouts 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at the players he loves in Breakouts 1.0, including...
-
Sleepers 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Sleepers 1.0 for 2019, which includes guys like Josh Allen, Jimmy...
-
Busts 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Busts 1.0 for 2019, which includes mainstays Patrick Mahomes,...
-
AFC Fantasy news and notes
In Part 2 of our Fantasy notebook from the NFL's annual league meetings in Phoenix, Jamey Eisenberg...