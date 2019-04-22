Searcy (concussion) will play during the 2019 season, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Searcy played only two games in 2018 as his season was derailed by concussions, but is on track to get healthy and return for 2019. The 30-year-old projects to play a key role in Carolina's secondary, but is not locked in to start at safety with Eric Reid having signed a three-year deal with the Panthers earlier this offseason.

