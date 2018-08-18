Searcy suffered a concussion Friday against the Dolphins and will enter the concussion protocol, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Searcy finished Friday's game with two tackles in his short period of action. He'll figure to miss several days as he works through the league's concussion protocol. Expect to see some more reps from Colin Jones and Rashaan Gaulden with Searcy out.

