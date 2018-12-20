Panthers' Da'Norris Searcy: Will remain on injured reserve
Searcy's (concussion) practice period to return expired Wednesday which will keep him on injured reserve for the rest of the season, freelance NFL writer Howard Balzer reports.
Searcy was designated to return off injured reserve Nov. 28 and the Panthers had 21 days to make a decision on whether to return him to the active roster. The 30-year-old sustained the concussion Week 2 at Atlanta and will finish the season with five tackles in two games.
