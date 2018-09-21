Panthers' Da'Norris Searcy: Will sit Week 3
Searcy (concussion) was ruled out for Sunday's game against Cincinnati, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
Searcy sustained the concussion in last Sunday's game against the Falcons and was unable to practice this week. The 29-year-old now has an additional week to clear the concussion protocol with the Panthers' Week 4 bye. Colin Jones should step in at safety against the Bengals on Sunday.
