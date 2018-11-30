Panthers' Da'Norris Searcy: Won't play Week 13
Searcy (concussion) won't be activated off injured reserve for Sunday's game at Tampa Bay, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.
Searcy returned to practice this week and was designated to return by the Panthers, so it's not surprising they want some more time to evaluate him in practice. The 30-year-old has a 21-day window to be activated from the day he was designated to return (Nov. 28), so there's still plenty of time before a decision needs to be made.
