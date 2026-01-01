The Panthers claimed Bell off waivers Wednesday, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Bell was dropped by the Seahawks in mid-December, but he's since found a new home in Carolina. The West Florida product appeared in 14 games for Seattle this season, recording 15 total tackles, including 0.5 sacks, while playing 347 total snaps (252 on special teams, 95 on defense). Now in Carolina, he's expected to play a depth role in the Panthers' secondary while contributing on special teams.