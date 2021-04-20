Jones signed a one-year contract worth $4.05 million with the Panthers on Tuesday, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Jones played all 48 games for the Titans over the last seasons, recording 125 tackles, three sacks, four pass breakups and a forced fumble. The 29-year-old defensive tackle will help fill the void left behind after the Panthers cut Zach Kerr and Kawann Short this offseason. Jones will push Bravvion Roy for a starting job next to fellow defensive tackle Derrick Brown in 2021.