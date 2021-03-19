Clark agreed to a contract with the Panthers on Thursday, Alaina Getzenberg of The Charlotte Observer reports.

A 2018 graduate of Newberry College (SC), Clark stays close to home by joining the Panthers backfield. Christian McCaffrey (thigh) is, of course, the feature back in Carolina. But with Mike Davis remaining an unrestricted free agent, the running back room is largely unsettled behind the bell cow McCaffrey. Rodney Smith and Reggie Bonnafon (ankle), who have 69 career rush attempts between them, are currently top candidates to become the No. 2 RB option.