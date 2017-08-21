Young rushed four times for 15 yards in Saturday's preseason game against the Titans.

Young played 21 snaps over the course of the game, with only Cameron Artis-Payne handling more carries among the Panthers' backs. However, in contrast to his team, which averaged over 7.5 yards per carry, Young's production was less impressive. That being said, as a fullback, Young's blocking skills are more critical to the Panthers' success than his running ability.