Panthers' Darrel Young: Plays 21 snaps
Young rushed four times for 15 yards in Saturday's preseason game against the Titans.
Young played 21 snaps over the course of the game, with only Cameron Artis-Payne handling more carries among the Panthers' backs. However, in contrast to his team, which averaged over 7.5 yards per carry, Young's production was less impressive. That being said, as a fullback, Young's blocking skills are more critical to the Panthers' success than his running ability.
More News
-
Panthers' Darrel Young: Signs future contract•
-
Bears' Darrel Young: Signs with Bears•
-
Darrel Young: Expected to be released•
-
Redskins release final injury report for Week 17 against the Cowboys•
-
Redskins FB Darrel Young scores twice in home win vs. Eagles•
-
Redskins get offensive contributions Week 8•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Buy the McCaffrey hype
After an eye-opening showing against the Titans, a second projection of rookie Christian McCaffrey...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft Fantasy...
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft fantasy...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Parker, Rawls among Sleepers 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his list of players to target with late-round picks in Sleepers 3.0,...
-
Busts 3.0: Avoid Newton and Lynch
Based on Average Draft Position, guys like Cam Newton, Marshawn Lynch and Allen Robinson, among...