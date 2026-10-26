Waller brought in one of two targets for a 50-yard touchdown in the Panthers' 43-13 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Waller's one catch not only netted Bryce Young his only passing touchdown of the day, but it also generated team-high receiving yardage. The veteran tight end's splash play naturally was a boon for his fantasy managers, but Waller has seen just four targets over the last two games after opening the season with multiple catches in each of the first four contests. Waller will take a 14-198-3 line into a Week 8 road matchup against the Packers on Thursday.