Waller brought in five of eight targets for 51 yards in the Panthers' 21-18 loss to the Browns on Sunday.

Waller continued to click frequently with Bryce Young, leading the Panthers in receptions and targets while finishing second in receiving yards with totals that all qualified as season highs. The veteran tight end has proven to be a seamless fit in head coach Dave Canales' offense, recording 10 receptions for 112 yards and two touchdowns on 13 targets over the first three games. Waller should continue to fill a prominent role in a Week 4 home matchup against the high-powered Lions next Sunday night.