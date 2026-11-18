Waller didn't practice Wednesday due to a knee issue, and afterward head coach Dave Canales called the tight end's injury a "concern," Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.

The Panthers' top two tight ends in Waller and Tommy Tremble (knee) showed up as DNPs to begin Week 11 prep, and Canales' "concern" comment also extended to Tremble. It's unclear if either of both are in danger of missing Sunday's game against the Ravens, but Mitchell Evans, Feleipe Franks and Ja'Tavion Sanders are the healthy TEs on Carolina's active roster.