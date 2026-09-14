Waller secured both of his targets for 28 yards in the Panthers' 59-37 loss to the Bears on Sunday.

Waller actually had a one-yard touchdown called back on a penalty on the Panthers' opening drive. Carolina used all three of Tommy Tremble, Mitchell Evans and Waller pretty heavily against Chicago, and both Tremble and Waller each ran 18 routes. Waller isn't going to be a full-time player, but it's clear he's going to be featured in the scoring area. He's a touchdown-or-bust fantasy bet most weeks and gets a road date with the Falcons next Sunday.