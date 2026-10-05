Waller caught three of six targets for 36 yards in Sunday's 32-26 win over the Lions.

Waller finished second on the Panthers in targets and was one yard behind John Metchie for second on the team in receiving yards, but Tetairoa McMillan (14 catches for 192 yards and two TDs on 16 targets) was the clear No. 1 option in the passing game as the Panthers played without starting wide receiver Jalen Coker (quadriceps). The Lions had given up a league-high six touchdowns to tight ends entering play Sunday, but Waller was unable to add to that total. Waller and the Panthers will be on bye in Week 5 before facing the Eagles in Week 6.