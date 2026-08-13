Panthers' Darren Waller: Inks deal with Carolina

The Panthers signed Waller (groin) to a one-year contract Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Waller came out of a one-year retirement last summer to join the Dolphins and appeared in nine regular-season games with Miami, registering 24 catches for 283 yards and six touchdowns as a red-zone weapon. Injuries have been Waller's downfall in recent years, and he missed considerable time last season with hip, pectoral and groin issues. His addition is bad news for all three of Tommy Tremble, Ja'Tavion Sanders and Mitchell Evans, who were all expected to see considerable playing time in a three-man committee at the position for the Panthers. Waller's main contributions figure to come on third downs and in the scoring area, assuming he makes the 53-man roster out of camp.