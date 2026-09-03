Waller, who signed with the Panthers on Aug. 12, took part in team drills with the first-team offense Wednesday as the coaching staff looks to get him fully incorporated ahead of Week 1, Kassidy Hill of the team's official site reports.

The veteran tight end has the potential to give Bryce Young the best pass-catching option at the position the 2023 first overall pick has had in his career, but Waller is still in the midst of learning head coach Dave Canales' offensive system. Canales had good things to say about Waller's progress Wednesday, saying he'd gotten in plenty of routes versus air and looked fast while doing so. Waller suited up for only nine regular-season games with the Dolphins in 2025 after a year in retirement, but he recorded 24 receptions for 283 yards and six touchdowns on 34 targets in that span.