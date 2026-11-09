Waller caught eight of 10 targets for 90 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 26-21 loss to the Broncos.

The veteran tight end was Bryce Young's favorite option on the afternoon, leading the Panthers in catches, targets and receiving yards, and Waller was on the other end of a 15-yard TD strike from the QB in the third quarter. It was Waller's most productive game since he returned from a brief retirement last season, and through eight games in 2026 he's put together a 23-299-4 line on 35 targets. He'll look to keep rolling in Week 10 against the Saints.