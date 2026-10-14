Waller was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's practice estimate due to a toe injury.

Waller has been a regular part of the Panthers' passing game this season, sitting on a 13-148-2 line on 19 targets through four contests. Coming out of the team's Week 5 bye, though, both Waller and fellow TE Tommy Tremble (ribs, LP) are tending to injuries, leaving some question marks in the position group. Practices Thursday and Friday likely will determine if either of them enters the weekend with a designation for Sunday's game at Philadelphia.