Waller caught all three of his targets for 33 yards and two touchdowns in the Panthers' 34-3 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

Waller had a touchdown called back in Week 1 against the Bears on an offensive pass interference, but he made a pair of red-zone catches count in this one, scoring from seven and 12 yards. It's become evident that Carolina has big plans for Waller in the scoring area this season. He's not going to go for many yards most weeks, but he's always a candidate for multiple touchdowns. Waller gets a plus Week 3 draw against the Browns next Sunday.