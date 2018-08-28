Williams (MCL) is ahead of schedule in his recovery and isn't certain whether or not he will begin the season on injured reserve, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Williams was originally expected to miss half of the regular season because of the injury, but it appears his timeline has since been accelerated. A better estimate of his timeline will likely arise when the regular season rolls around and his status needs to be clarified.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • patrick-mahomes-chiefs.jpg

    QB Tiers 5.0

    The path to Fantasy glory includes finding a quarterback at a valuable spot on Draft Day. Don't...

  • peyton-barber.jpg

    RB Tiers 5.0

    Peyton Barber, Chris Carson and -- yes, really -- Adrian Peterson make a late August push for...

  • odell-beckham-jr-1400.jpg

    WR Tiers 5.0

    With the regular season almost here, Dave Richard lays out his latest Wide Receiver Tiers to...