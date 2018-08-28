Panthers' Daryl Williams: Ahead of schedule in recovery
Williams (MCL) is ahead of schedule in his recovery and isn't certain whether or not he will begin the season on injured reserve, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
Williams was originally expected to miss half of the regular season because of the injury, but it appears his timeline has since been accelerated. A better estimate of his timeline will likely arise when the regular season rolls around and his status needs to be clarified.
