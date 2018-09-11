Williams (knee) is expected to be placed on injured reserve, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Williams will seek surgery on his injured knee, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer also reports. Though Williams will undergo surgery on his right knee, it appears that the 2017 second-team All-Pro's injury is unrelated to the dislocated patella he suffered in the offseason. If Williams is placed on injured reserve, he will be eligible to rejoin the Panthers after eight games.

