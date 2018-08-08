Panthers' Daryl Williams: Likely to miss half of season
Williams (knee) is expected to miss half of the regular season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Williams opted to rehab over surgery this offseason and it looks like the that decision will land the big fella on Injured Reserve to begin 2018. Williams could be eligible to return around midseason, but such a development is too far in the distance to forecast at the moment.
