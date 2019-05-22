Williams (knee) is participating in individual drills during the opening days of OTAs, Bill Voth of the Panthers' official site reports.

Williams is recovering from surgery to repair a torn MCL and dislocated patella in his right knee, an injury he suffered in Week 1 of last season. The Panthers felt good enough about Williams' ability to rebound by signing him to a one-year extension this offseason. The veteran's to-date progress suggests he's nearing a return to the full participation.