Panthers' Daryl Williams: Limited participant during OTAs
Williams (knee) is participating in individual drills during the opening days of OTAs, Bill Voth of the Panthers' official site reports.
Williams is recovering from surgery to repair a torn MCL and dislocated patella in his right knee, an injury he suffered in Week 1 of last season. The Panthers felt good enough about Williams' ability to rebound by signing him to a one-year extension this offseason. The veteran's to-date progress suggests he's nearing a return to the full participation.
More News
-
Panthers' Daryl Williams: Recovery remains on track•
-
Panthers' Daryl Williams: Re-ups with Carolina•
-
Panthers' Daryl Williams: Placed on IR•
-
Panthers' Daryl Williams: Likely to land on IR•
-
Panthers' Daryl Williams: Out for rest of Sunday's contst•
-
Panthers' Daryl Williams: Questionable for season opener•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Five underrated rookies for 2019
Jamey Eisenberg has five under-the-radar rookies who could make an impact in re-draft leagues...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, 2019 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Best Ball ADP Review
Heath Cummings takes a look at best-ball ADP since the NFL draft and comes up with some of...
-
Lindsay hungry to do it again
Phillip Lindsay went from an UDFA to being named to the Pro Bowl in 2018 -- and was a standout...
-
Michel's job to lose?
Sony Michel is coming off a strong rookie season that has some viewing him as a potential breakout....
-
Le'Veon Bell concern in Fantasy?
Reports after the ousting of Jets GM Mike Maccagnan suggest Adam Gase didn't want to sign Le'Veon...