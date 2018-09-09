Williams left Sunday's game against the Cowboys with a knee injury and will not return, Jourdan Rodrigue of the Charlotte Observer reports.

Williams, a second-team All-Pro selection in 2017, was questionable with a knee injury earlier this week before ultimately being declared active for Sunday's contest. Max Henson of the Panthers' official site, Williams was carted off the field, so there will be concern that this is a serious injury. As long as he is out, look for Amini Silatolu to take over for Carolina at right tackle.