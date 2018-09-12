Williams (knee) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Joe Person of The Athletic reports..

Williams recently underwent surgery on his right knee for an undisclosed injury, which is reportedly unrelated to the dislocated patella he suffered in the offseason. The 2017 second-team All-Pro will be eligible to return to the team after eight games. For the time being, Williams' role at right tackle will be covered by Amini Silatou and newly-signed offensive tackle Chris Clark.

