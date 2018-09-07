Williams (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Williams returned to practice this week after tearing his MCL and dislocating the patella in his right knee in July, but appears to have a legitimate chance of playing Sunday. Corey Robinson seems likely to start at right tackle if Williams is unable to suit up, with Matt Kalil (knee) on injured reserve.

