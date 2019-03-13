Panthers' Daryl Williams: Re-ups with Carolina
Williams (knee) signed a one-year contract with the Panthers on Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Williams played just 56 offensive snaps last season before undergoing surgery on his right knee and landing on injured reserve. A second-team All-Pro selection in 2017, the 26-year-old right tackle will look to prove that he can still play at a high level in 2019.
