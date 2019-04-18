Panthers' Daryl Williams: Recovery remains on track
Coach Ron Rivera said Wednesday that Williams' recovery from knee surgery is "going as scheduled," Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
Williams underwent knee surgery in September and missed the entirety of the 2018 season after suffering the injury Week 1. The 26-year-old remains on track to slot in as the Panthers' starting right tackle for the upcoming season, assuming his smooth recovery continues.
