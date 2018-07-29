Williams (knee) was diagnosed with a dislocated patella and torn MCL in his right knee Saturday, Bryan Strickland of the Panthers' official site reports.

Williams, a second-team All-Pro last season, injured his knee while setting up to pass block at Saturday morning's practice. The timetable for Williams' recovery has yet to be set, but as long as he is out, expect Taylor Moton to see starting reps at right tackle. Moton was a second-round pick in 2017 but has yet to start an NFL game.