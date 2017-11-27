Panthers' Daryl Worley: Dealing with foot injury
Coach Ron Rivera said Monday that Worley is getting his foot checked out, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.
It's not clear exactly when Worley suffered the foot injury, but he was in a walking boot Sunday night after playing in 52 of the team's 70 defensive snaps against the Jets. Expect an update to come later on Monday or by Tuesday morning regarding the cornerback's status.
More News
-
Kamara No. 1? Sit Broncos? Ajayi?
Heath Cummings discusses Alvin Kamara's remarkable rookie season, and the continuing struggles...
-
Early Week 13 Waiver Wire
The future might be about to begin in San Francisco, and Jimmy Garoppolo may be ready to take...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Feeling thankful on Thanksgiving weekend, it's time to bank on Patriots running back Dion Lewis...
-
Week 12 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 12 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 12 kicks off.