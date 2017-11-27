Coach Ron Rivera said Monday that Worley is getting his foot checked out, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.

It's not clear exactly when Worley suffered the foot injury, but he was in a walking boot Sunday night after playing in 52 of the team's 70 defensive snaps against the Jets. Expect an update to come later on Monday or by Tuesday morning regarding the cornerback's status.

