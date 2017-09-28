Play

Worley suffered a strained pectoral muscle and is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Patriots, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Worley officially did not participate in Thursday's practice as a result of the injury, putting serious doubt into his status for Sunday's game. He'll likely be a game-time decision against New England, but in the event that he is unable to play, Captain Munnerlyn would be in line to get the start at cornerback across from James Bradberry.

