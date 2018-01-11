Worley finished with 64 tackles (50 solo), two interceptions and one sack in 15 games played this season.

Worley, a third-round pick in 2016, served as Carolina's starter opposite top corner James Bradberry as a rookie, registering 88 stops and a pick along the way. This season, the trade acquisition of Kevon Seymour cut into his snaps early on, but Worley prevailed to re-establish himself as a first-stringer. The 22-year-old will aim to keep going in the right direction in 2018.