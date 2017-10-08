Panthers' Daryl Worley: Exits with ankle injury
Worley suffered an ankle injury and did not return to Sunday's win over the Lions, Dan Graziano of ESPN.com reports.
Worley had a rough first half with multiple pass interference before sustaining the injury in the second half. The Panthers can ill afford to be without the 23-year-old, as they already have three cornerbacks on injured reserve.
More News
-
Panthers' Daryl Worley: Practicing in full•
-
Panthers' Daryl Worley: Ruled out Week 4•
-
Panthers' Daryl Worley: Dealing with strains pectoral muscle•
-
Panthers' Daryl Worley: Returns from knee injury•
-
Panthers' Daryl Worley: Makes 88 tackles as rookie•
-
Panthers' Daryl Worley: Makes 10 tackles and an interception•
-
Week 5 injury report
It's a busy injury report Sunday, and the early games are shaping up to have plenty of inactives....
-
Week 5 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 5? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 5 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg says disappointing players like Jay Ajayi, Marshawn Lynch, Isaiah Crowell and...
-
Week 5 DFS Rankings
Emotion is not helpful in DFS, so forget about how badly Jay Cutler hurt you and put him in...
-
NFL DFS Week 5: Avoid Wilson, Ajayi
DFS pro Mike McClure says Russell Wilson and Jay Ajayi should be nowhere near your DraftKings...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Ride Latavius
Advanced computer model says get Latavius Murray in you fantasy football lineups this week