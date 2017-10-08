Play

Worley suffered an ankle injury and did not return to Sunday's win over the Lions, Dan Graziano of ESPN.com reports.

Worley had a rough first half with multiple pass interference before sustaining the injury in the second half. The Panthers can ill afford to be without the 23-year-old, as they already have three cornerbacks on injured reserve.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories