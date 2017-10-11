Play

Worley (ankle) practiced without limitations Wednesday and will be ready for Thursday's matchup with the Eagles, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.

Worley has been solid in the games he's played, averaging over four tackles and one pass breakup per game. With the banged-up secondary he's a part of, Worley will continue to be a deployed on almost every down.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories