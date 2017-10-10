Panthers' Daryl Worley: No practice Tuesday
Worley (ankle) did not participate in Tuesday's practice, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.
An ankle injury forced Worley out of Sunday's win over the Lions and now it may sideline him for Thursday's tilt with the Eagles. Look for more updates to come once Wednesday's injury report is released.
