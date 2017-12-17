Panthers' Daryl Worley: Picks off Rodgers in victory
Worley totaled seven tackles (six solo) and made an interception in Sunday's 31-24 win over the Packers.
Worley not only finished second on the Panthers in tackles, but he also hauled in his second interception in as many weeks. Although his 52 tackles don't stack up to last year's 88, Worley's two picks on the campaign at least top his rookie output.
