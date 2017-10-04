Play

Worley (shoulder) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.

Worley sat out Week 4's matchup with the Patriots due to a strained pectoral. Fortunately, his full participation Wednesday suggests his injury is a thing of the past, meaning Worley should be ready to roll for Sunday's date with Detroit.

