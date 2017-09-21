Panthers' Daryl Worley: Returns from knee injury
Worley returned from a knee injury and practiced fully Thursday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Worley suffered the injury at some point during the Panthers' victory over the Bills on Sunday but still managed to play every defensive snap. The 23-year-old should be ready to suit up against the Saints for Week 3 and will likely resume his starting spot at cornerback.
