Panthers' Daryl Worley: Ruled out Week 4
Worley (pectoral) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Patriots, Joe Person of the Charlotte Observer reports.
Worley didn't practice in any capacity this week due to a strained pectoral. Head coach Ron Rivera said Kevon Seymour will start in his place.
More News
-
Panthers' Daryl Worley: Dealing with strains pectoral muscle•
-
Panthers' Daryl Worley: Returns from knee injury•
-
Panthers' Daryl Worley: Makes 88 tackles as rookie•
-
Panthers' Daryl Worley: Makes 10 tackles and an interception•
-
Panthers' Daryl Worley: Active for Week 14•
-
Panthers' Daryl Worley: Clears concussion protocol•
-
TNF breakdown: Jones the one to own
The Packers unsurprisingly dominated the Bears on Thursday Night Football, but they paid the...
-
Week 4 Things To Know
Heath Cummings is sticking with the Dolphins but he's worried about the Redskins on Monday...
-
Week 4 Waiver Wire options
Starting with an homage to injured Darren Sproles, Jamey Eisenberg gives you players to add...
-
Week 4 TE Rankings
Who are your top options at tight end? It's an ugly picture this week.
-
Week 4 RB Rankings
Kareem Hunt is the unanimous choice as the top running back, but there's some controversy over...
-
Week 4 WR Rankings
He was a disappointment in the first two weeks, but Odell Beckham is healthy and back as a...