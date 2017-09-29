Play

Worley (pectoral) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Patriots, Joe Person of the Charlotte Observer reports.

Worley didn't practice in any capacity this week due to a strained pectoral. Head coach Ron Rivera said Kevon Seymour will start in his place.

