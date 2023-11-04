The Panthers claimed Long off waivers Friday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.

Long spent the first eight weeks of the season with Las Vegas where tallied 15 tackles and one pass defended while playing sporadically throughout the season. The 25-year-old was then waived by the Raiders on Thursday, but he didn't have to wait long before getting picked up by Carolina, which is currently dealing with a banged-up secondary. Long played 776 defensive snaps over his final two seasons with the Rams in 2021 and 2022. This experience could quickly earn him a spot behind top cornerbacks CJ Henderson, Donte Jackson (quadriceps) and Troy Hill.