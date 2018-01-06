Panthers' David Mayo: Added to injury report
Mayo is a late addition to the Panthers' injury report due to an illness, Joe Person of the Charlotte Observer reports.
The Panthers have a bit of a bug going around in the locker room, and Mayo was not the only player under the weather. It is unclear how serious of an issue he is dealing with, but his status will likely depend on how he is feeling closer to game-time. If he ultimately sits out, lookfor Andrew Gachkar to see increased reps providing depth at linebacker.
