Mayo will start during the Panthers' season-opener against the Cowboys on Sunday, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

With Thomas Davis (suspension) set to miss the first four games of the regular season, Mayo is primed for a substantial increase in playing time. The 25-year-old averaged less than 10 defensive snaps per game in 2017, so it remains to be seen how Mayo will adjust to a starter's workload. With Thomas Davis considering retirement after the 2018 season, Mayo may eventually take over the starting weak-side linebacker position full time.