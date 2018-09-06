Panthers' David Mayo: Expected to start Week 1
Mayo will start during the Panthers' season-opener against the Cowboys on Sunday, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
With Thomas Davis (suspension) set to miss the first four games of the regular season, Mayo is primed for a substantial increase in playing time. The 25-year-old averaged less than 10 defensive snaps per game in 2017, so it remains to be seen how Mayo will adjust to a starter's workload. With Thomas Davis considering retirement after the 2018 season, Mayo may eventually take over the starting weak-side linebacker position full time.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Nine things to know about Week 1
Heath Cummings tells you nine things you need to know for Week 1.
-
Week 1 Trade Values
Trying to move on (or move in on) Le'Veon Bell? Dave Richard's Trade Values Chart gives a baseline...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Sit Wilson
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 1
-
What you missed: No Bell for how long?
Le'Veon Bell holdout drama is again the big news, but plenty more happened Wednesday that Fantasy...
-
Advice for every game in Week 1
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 1 lineup?...
-
Week 1 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...