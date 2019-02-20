Mayo is recovering from sports hernia surgery and is expected to make a full recovery, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Mayo never missed a game in 2018, but he did pop up on the injury report prior to Week 10 with a groin issue. Regardless, sports hernia surgeries are rarely worth getting too concerned over at this stage in the offseason, as there's a strong possibility Mayo could be good to go again well before the start of team training camps -- which is great news for the linebacker, since Mayo is set to become an unrestricted free agent in March.