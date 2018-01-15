Mayo posted 19 tackles and one pass breakup in the 2017 season.

Mayo averaged less than 10 defensive snaps per game, so not much more could be expected out of him. With starting weak-side linebacker Thomas Davis set to retire after the 2018 season, the Panthers may look into giving Mayo more defensive reps to prepare him for a starting job in 2019.

