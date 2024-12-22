Moore (concussion) is active for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Moore made quick work of the concussion protocol, following up back-to-back limited practices to begin Week 16 prep with a full showing Friday. With Xavier Legette (hip) inactive, Moore is expected to start in his place. vying with Jalen Coker for reps alongside top wide receiver Adam Thielen. Moore has multiple catches in seven consecutive contests, a span in which he's tallied a 23-242-1 line on 41 targets.