Moore is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Patriots due to an elbow injury, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Moore suffered the injury on a 12-yard rushing attempt on the Panthers' first offensive play of the game. The injury was severe enough that he had to be carted off the field, and he'll have his injury evaluated in the locker room. With Moore in the locker room and Xavier Legette (hamstring) and Jimmy Horn (coach's decision) both inactive, the Panthers will turn to Hunter Renfrow, Brycen Tremayne and Dalevon Campbell to pick up the slack at wide receiver behind first-round rookie Tetairoa McMillan.