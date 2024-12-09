Moore caught two of his five targets for 25 yards in Sunday's 22-16 loss to the Eagles.

For the third consecutive game, Moore saw increased offensive work with rookie Jalen Coker (quadriceps) sidelined Sunday. The veteran wideout finished third among Panthers receivers in yards in Week 14, trailing Adam Thielen (102 yards) and Xavier Legette (39 yards). Moore has now caught 26 of his 46 targets for 267 yards and one touchdown in 12 appearances this season, with the bulk of that production coming over the last three games (13 receptions for 146 yards and one touchdown). His role on the Panthers' offense will likely diminish once Coker returns from injury.