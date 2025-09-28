Moore is expected to serve as a starting receiver for Carolina in Sunday's game against New England, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

For the second game in a row, Moore is expected to have a regular spot in three-receiver sets for Carolina while Xavier Legette (hamstring) is sidelined. Despite handling a 97 percent snap share in the Panthers' Week 3 win over the Falcons, Moore was limited to just one reception for five yards on one target.